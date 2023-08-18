English
    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 301: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on KNR Constructions

    Q1FY24 standalone numbers were broadly in-line driven by execution of HAM projects. Standalone net working capital cycle shrunk q-o-q, while it maintains net cash surplus position. Management retained a guidance of Rs. 4,000-crore in standalone revenues and Rs. 4000-5000 crore of order inflows for FY2024. OPM may get hit if irrigation payments are not received timely. Order book at 2.1x TTM including recent wins remains healthy. It continues to explore for projects in state highways, irrigation, urban infrastructure, railways and Metro Rail segments.

    We retain Buy on KNR with an unchanged PT of Rs. 301, considering healthy earnings growth outlook led by positive sector growth outlook.

