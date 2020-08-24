172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-knr-constructions-target-of-rs-299-geojit-5749801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 299: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 299 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on KNR Constructions


Q1FY21 revenue grew by 3.2% YoY despite Covid led disruption in execution & unavailability of manpower. EBITDA margin improved by 30bps YoY to 19.7% due to favourable mix of high margin irrigation projects and lower sub-contracting expenses. Current order book stands healthy at Rs7,849cr (incl. L1 orders) which is 3.8x TTM revenue and provides visibility. We expect execution to improve H2FY21 due to increasing order book and manpower. The healthy balance sheet, strong execution capability with better operational margin will support valuation.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating and value core business at a P/E of 13x on FY22 EPS and BOT/HAM projects at 1xP/B to arrive at SOTP target price of Rs299.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.