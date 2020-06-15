App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 247: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated June 12, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR posted results above estimates on all fronts. ? KNR posted (5.6%)/ 1.9%/ (29.0%) YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs6.8 bn/ Rs1.5 bn/ Rs672 mn in Q4FY20. ? We reduce our revenue/ PAT estimates by 5.1%/ 9.3% for FY21E/ FY22E on account of loss of revenue due to lockdown caused by covid-19. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY22E. The company is facing labour shortage and is currently operating with 50-65% strength. ? We expect a 17.6%/ 9.7% revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR over FY20-22E, with EBITDA margins of 17.0% each for FY21E/ FY22E.


Outlook


Considering pick up in execution from Q3FY21E, healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low D:E, and quality management, we maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to Rs247 (12x FY22E EPS and 1.2x PB for HAM + BOT investment). We have excluded KNR Walayar Tollways valuation from our SOTP as KNR has signed a deal with Cube Highways for sale at EV of Rs5.3 bn




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

