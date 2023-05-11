English
    Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 2215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2215 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 11, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries

    Q4FY2023 performance was in-line with estimates. Sales were driven by healthy volume growth of ~13% and ~20% in Q4FY2023 and FY2023, respectively. OPM jumped up by 83 bps y-o-y to 10.4% and net profit grew at a healthy pace of 19% y-o-y to Rs 138 crore. Management expects 16-17% revenue growth in FY2023, which would be supported by brownfield expansion in Silvassa plant. Thereafter, it aims to maintain a 17-18% revenue CAGR for the next couple of years. Management expects OPM to increase by 100-150 bps from current levels. KEI’s leading position in the W&C industry and strengthening retail business would help it leverage on the opportunities. Healthy balance sheet with net cash of ~Rs. 400 crore and improving working capital cycle are other key positives.


    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on KEI Industries Limited (KEI) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,215, factoring in a healthy demand outlook in the domestic market and capacity expansion across its product categories.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

