Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 2215: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries

Q4FY2023 performance was in-line with estimates. Sales were driven by healthy volume growth of ~13% and ~20% in Q4FY2023 and FY2023, respectively. OPM jumped up by 83 bps y-o-y to 10.4% and net profit grew at a healthy pace of 19% y-o-y to Rs 138 crore. Management expects 16-17% revenue growth in FY2023, which would be supported by brownfield expansion in Silvassa plant. Thereafter, it aims to maintain a 17-18% revenue CAGR for the next couple of years. Management expects OPM to increase by 100-150 bps from current levels. KEI’s leading position in the W&C industry and strengthening retail business would help it leverage on the opportunities. Healthy balance sheet with net cash of ~Rs. 400 crore and improving working capital cycle are other key positives.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on KEI Industries Limited (KEI) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,215, factoring in a healthy demand outlook in the domestic market and capacity expansion across its product categories.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEI Industries - 09 -05 - 2023 - khan