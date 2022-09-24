Buy KEC International; target of Rs 515: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

Recent interaction with KEC International Limited (KEC) reaffirms that the company’s efforts to improve working capital cycle, bring down debt, and close the Brazil legacy orders are well on track. The company expects ~15% annual revenue growth in FY2023/FY2024 and expects margin to revert to 10% by FY2024. Year-to-date (YTD) order intake has surpassed Rs. 7,000 crore. The company aims Rs. 20,000 crore (+15% y-o-y) order inflows in FY2023E.



Outlook

We retain Buy on KEC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 515, considering its diversified revenue stream, healthy order backlog, promising order prospects, and upside risk to margin.

More Info

At 17:30 KEC International was quoting at Rs 436.05, down Rs 11.75, or 2.62 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 457.40 and an intraday low of Rs 430.15.

It was trading with volumes of 45,730 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.18 percent or Rs 9.55 at Rs 447.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.00 and 52-week low Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.72 percent below its 52-week high and 26.34 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,210.34 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEC International - 230922 -khan