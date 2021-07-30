MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Karda Constructions; target of Rs 253: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Karda Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 253 in its research report dated Jun 29, 2021.

Broker Research
July 30, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Karda Constructions


With over two and a half decades’ experience in Nashik, Karda Construction Limited (KCL) has a competitive advantage as a leading developer in its home turf where it is strongly positioned to cash in on the growth of the real estate market. The Nashik real estate market presents robust opportunities, given its location and robust infrastructure. The presence of projects across all key micro-markets in Nashik enables KCL to significantly benefit from the growth in the city’s real estate market. KCL is a prominent player in the affordable housing segment which is currently witnessing the fastest movement in inventory due to brisk uptake as a result of its affordability and strong demand in the market.



Outlook


We believe the robust growth potential and the imminent bonus share issue position KCL as a credible case for re-rating. Based on a P/E of 35.0x FY24E EPS, we rate KCL a BUY with a target price of Rs 253 and an upside potential of 30%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Karda constructions #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jul 30, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.