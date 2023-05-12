English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 500: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Kansai Nerolac has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Kansai Nerolac

    Kansai Nerolac’s (KNPL) standalone revenue grew 13.6% to INR 16.1bn (four-year CAGR: 9%; HSIE: INR16.2bn). The industrial segment continues to drive performance, backed by strong automotive demand. KNPL’s decorative market share is estimated at 9-10%; it has lost its share in the past three years. Management intends to fix this by filling up white spaces in the portfolio via its new premium product (paint + range). GM expanded 359/136bps YoY/QoQ to 31.6% as (1) previous price hikes caught up with RM inflation (esp on the industrial side); (2) there is rising salience of premium products in the mix; and (3) input costs are moderating. Despite the sequential GM improvement, EBITDAM declined 148bps as management flexed the marketing lever to gain lost ground in the decorative segment (EBITDAM: 9.5% vs HSIE: 9.7%).


    Outlook

    We reduce FY24/25 EPS estimates by 3.3/4.1% to account for higher marketing spending needed to fend off competition and regain market share in decorative. Maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged DCF-based TP of INR500/sh (implying 32x Jun-25 P/E).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kansai Nerolac - 11 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kansai Nerolac #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2023 04:12 pm