English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 500: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Kansai Nerolac has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Kansai Nerolac

    Kansai Nerolac’s (KNPL) standalone revenue growth was a tepid 1% at 17.2bn. (3-year CAGR: 11%; HSIE: INR18.4bn). In the decorative segment, volume and realisation are estimated to have clocked -7% and 3% growth resp YoY in Q3. Underperformance vis-a-vis the top-2 continues and management intends to focus on recouping lost share by 1. Increasing salience in premium products, and 2. Flexing the marketing lever going forward. The industrial segment outpaced portfolio growth (HSIE: 12-13%). Profitability missed estimates too. (GM/EBITDAM at 30.2%/11% vs HSIE: 31.1/13.5%).


    Outlook

    We largely maintain FY24/25 EPS estimates and our BUY rating with an unchanged DCF-based TP of INR500/sh (implying 34x Dec-24 P/E).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kansai Nerolac - 14 -02 - 2023 - hdfc

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kansai Nerolac #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 01:17 pm