you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


The topline grew 14.7% YoY to Rs 758.6 crore, mainly on account of strong volume growth and in line with our estimate of Rs 755.1 crore EBITDA margins expanded 91 bps QoQ to 15.9% (slightly better than our expectation of 15.5%) on account of lower power & fuel costs Reported PAT grew 24.1% YoY to Rs 65.9 crore (our estimate: Rs 61.4 crore) mainly on account of EBITDA margin expansion & lower tax rate The working capital cycle increased from 59 days in Q2FY19 to 62 days in Q3FY19 while it turned a net cash company (net cash: Rs 63 crore).


Outlook


With the recent clampdown related to tax evasions by unorganised Morbi-based tile manufacturers and financial distress observed among some of these players, Kajaria, being a leading organised player, could be a prime beneficiary of the unorganised to organised shift in the ceramic industry. We introduce our FY21E estimates and expect revenues, PAT to grow at 14.9%, 18.6% CAGR to Rs 4115.6 crore, Rs 392.9 crore, respectively, in FY18-21E. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 620/share (~25x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

