Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

Management retained double-digit revenue growth guidance for medium to long term which will be largely led by higher sales volume driven by defined strategies of distribution expansion, product launches and higher consumer connect. As raw material prices fall and volume growth is set to recover, OPM is expected to bounce back to 15% in FY2024. Better revenue mix with increase in contribution of high margin products (including LVs in household insecticide category) will further drive margins. Company had net cash of Rs. 85crore in FY2022. Consistent improvement in cash with stable working capital and improved earnings growth, the cash flows will improve in the coming years. RoE/RoCE likely to reach at around 20% in FY2024.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Jyothy Labs (JLL) with revised a price target of Rs. 215. The stock trades at 30.8x/22.9x its FY2023/24E earnings. Better growth prospects and a strengthening balance sheet make JLL a good pick in the mid-cap space.

