English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 2 Days to go | Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated September 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 21, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs


    Management retained double-digit revenue growth guidance for medium to long term which will be largely led by higher sales volume driven by defined strategies of distribution expansion, product launches and higher consumer connect. As raw material prices fall and volume growth is set to recover, OPM is expected to bounce back to 15% in FY2024. Better revenue mix with increase in contribution of high margin products (including LVs in household insecticide category) will further drive margins. Company had net cash of Rs. 85crore in FY2022. Consistent improvement in cash with stable working capital and improved earnings growth, the cash flows will improve in the coming years. RoE/RoCE likely to reach at around 20% in FY2024.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Jyothy Labs (JLL) with revised a price target of Rs. 215. The stock trades at 30.8x/22.9x its FY2023/24E earnings. Better growth prospects and a strengthening balance sheet make JLL a good pick in the mid-cap space.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:07 hrs Jyothy Labs was quoting at Rs 183.35, up Rs 2.55, or 1.41 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 186.20 and an intraday low of Rs 182.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 26,470 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 58,801 shares, a decrease of -54.98 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.86 percent or Rs 1.55 at Rs 180.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 198.20 and 52-week low Rs 130.00 on 29 August, 2022 and 25 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 7.49 percent below its 52-week high and 41.04 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,732.77 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jyothy Labs - 210922 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jyothy Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.