you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 384: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated 03 Aug 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement

Volumes stood at 2.29mt (+0% YoY, +3% QoQ), below our estimate of 2.33mt due to lower clinker sales in north markets. Realizations were at INR4,032/t (+2.3% YoY, flat QoQ) v/s our estimate of INR4,072, as healthy pricing in east was offset by lower realizations in north. Revenue grew 2.5% YoY (+3% QoQ) to INR9.23b (est. of INR9.5b).

Outlook

The stock trades at 9.9x/7.5x FY19/20E EV/EBITDA and USD63/59 per ton on FY19/20 capacity. We value JKLC at EV of 8.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA (implied EV of USD67 on FY20E capacity), translating to a target price of INR384/share. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Buy #J K Lakshmi Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

