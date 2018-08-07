Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 384: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement

Volumes stood at 2.29mt (+0% YoY, +3% QoQ), below our estimate of 2.33mt due to lower clinker sales in north markets. Realizations were at INR4,032/t (+2.3% YoY, flat QoQ) v/s our estimate of INR4,072, as healthy pricing in east was offset by lower realizations in north. Revenue grew 2.5% YoY (+3% QoQ) to INR9.23b (est. of INR9.5b).

Outlook

The stock trades at 9.9x/7.5x FY19/20E EV/EBITDA and USD63/59 per ton on FY19/20 capacity. We value JKLC at EV of 8.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA (implied EV of USD67 on FY20E capacity), translating to a target price of INR384/share. Maintain Buy.

