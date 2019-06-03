App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC with a target at Rs 352: Anand Rathi

On profitability front, the company has reported a growth of 19 percent in its net profit which came in at Rs 3, 481 crore in Q4-FY19 vs Rs 2, 933 crore in Q4-FY18. EBITDA margin came in at 38.1 percent.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Anand Rathi

ITC has reported a growth of 13.3 percent in its standalone revenue at Rs 11, 992 crore (net of excise duty) in Q4-FY19 as against Rs 10, 587 crore in Q4-FY18.

On segment basis, FMCG cigarette revenue came in at Rs 5, 486 crore registering a growth of 11.1 percent, FMCG Others revenue came in at Rs 3, 274 crore registering a growth of 7.3 percent, Hotel business revenue came in at Rs 510 crore registering a growth of 24.9 percent, Agri Business revenue came in atRs.2, 101 crore registering a growth of 16.2 percent whereas paper business revenue came in at Rs 1, 537 crore registering a growth of 18.2 percent.

With strong operating cash flows, continuous capacity expansions across businesses and a healthy balance sheet, we have a positive view on the company over medium to long term. We have a buy rating with a target price of Rs 352 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 12:07 pm

