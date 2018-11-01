App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 256: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 256 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


IRB’s 2QFY19 Revenue, EBIDTA and PAT came in 17/ 30/62% ahead of our estimates at Rs 14.3/6.7/1.7bn. 2QFY19 toll revenues (affected by 8 days of transport strike) were 5.3% lower QoQ (post adj. for exempt Rs 96mn claim in 1QFY19). Ahmedabad Vadodara toll revenue grew 13.5% YoY whereas Kaithal Rajasthan grew 13.8% QoQ as major structures are completed.


Outlook


The stock has corrected ~55% over last 6 months. With the HAM projects well placed to start within expected timeline, we expect IRB to meet its revenue guidance. Maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs 256/sh (EPC at EPC standalone at 7.5x Mar-20E EPS and ~60% discount to peers).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:50 pm

