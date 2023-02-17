English
    Buy IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 990: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IPCA Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated February 16, 2023.

    February 17, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IPCA Laboratories

    IPCA delivered a lower-than-expected performance in 3QFY23, with an 11%/ 20% miss on EBITDA/PAT. Sales, however, came in line with estimates. High opex and a slow pick-up in API sales hurt profitability.  We cut our FY23/Fy24/FY25 EPS estimates by 20%/14%/14% to factor in 1) a moderation in generics exports, 2) a gradual pick-up in API off-take and subsequent lower operating leverage, 3) an adverse impact of lower pricing for products under NLEM in domestic formulation (DF), and 4) a higher tax outgo. We continue to value IPCA at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR990. IPCA continues to deliver industry-beating growth in the DF segment and expects to sustain the momentum via increased MR force and marketing activities. Exports (generics) are expected to pick up as new product registrations/launches are underway. Maintain BUY.

    Outlook

    We cut our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 20%/14%/14% to factor in 1) a moderation in generics exports, 2) a gradual pick-up in API off-take and subsequent lower operating leverage, and 3) a higher tax outgo. We continue to value IPCA at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR990.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 04:15 pm