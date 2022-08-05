English
    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 05, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


    Q1FYF23 headline numbers were strong led by a sharp recovery in footfalls; EBITDA remained 40% higher compared to Q1FY20 levels, given 6% growth in admissions, 16%/19% growth in ATP/SPH, and sharp decline in employee costs per screen. Inox Leisure plans to add 60 screens in the remaining period of FY2023 even after adding 17 screens in Q1FY23 and capex would be funded through internal accruals. With a healthy movie pipeline, aggressive screen expansion, and success of dubbed southern movies across the country, revenue growth of Inox Leisure would be strong in FY2023E. We expect slight savings in fixed costs per screen, which could lead to higher profitability as compared to pre-pandemic levels.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Inox Leisure with a revised PT of Rs. 700, given significant synergies across revenue (from merger with PVR), strong movie pipeline, and sustainable premium pricing.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:23 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.