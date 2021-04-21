MARKET NEWS

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 340: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated April 19, 2021.

April 21, 2021
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Inox Leisure


After trailing PVR for several years, we find Inox best suited to make the most of the situation as it has a strong balance sheet with Rs1.3bn net cash(vs. PVR’sRs11.3bn net debt), less cash burn/month till normalcy returns (Rs0.4bn vs. PVR’s Rs0.6bn) and has grown faster over FY17-FY20 on several key operating parameters: ATP (4%, vs. PVR’s 1% CAGR), spend/ head (9% vs. 7%) and ad revenue/screen (12% vs. 4%). All these factors enable Inox to expand faster in the next phase of the growth cycle and reduce the gap in the footprint with PVR (~643 screens, vs. PVR’s ~844).



Outlook


We introduce our FY23e and maintain our Buy rating with a new target price of Rs340 (earlier Rs292, valuing it at 10x FY23e EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 01:31 pm

