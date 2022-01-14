MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys ; target of Rs 2300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated January 14, 2022.

Broker Research
January 14, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >58% of revenues from digital technologies • Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives.



Outlook


We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Infosys at Rs 2,300 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS.


At 16:00 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,928.20, up Rs 31.20, or 1.64 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,932.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,879.00.


It was trading with volumes of 421,856 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 254,464 shares, an increase of 65.78 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.03 percent or Rs 19.40 at Rs 1,897.00.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,914.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,230.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 0.74 percent below its 52-week high and 56.76 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 810,927.25 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Jan 14, 2022 04:44 pm

