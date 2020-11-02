172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-indusind-bank-target-of-rs-720-motilal-oswal-6049841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported a stable 2QFY21 even as the bank continued to make higher provisions. Fee income picked up sequentially while margins were impacted due to excess liquidity. Loan growth was muted while the traction in garnering deposits stood strong. PCR improved sharply to 76.7%. The bank increased COVID-19 provisioning buffer to INR21.5b. IIB reported collection efficiency of ~95% for Sep’20. The bank has guided for a restructuring book of low single digits. We increase our estimates slightly factoring in the higher NII and moderation in opex. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


However, strong profitability would still enable IIB to deliver FY22E RoA/RoE of 1.4%/12.5%. Maintain Buy with TP of INR720 (1.2x Sep’22E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

