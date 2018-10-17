Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2075: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2075 in its research report dated Octobe 15, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank reported an operationally strong quarter in 2QFY19, with operating profit up 22% YoY (in-line with JMFe). However, IIB’s PAT missed our estimates by 15%, largely driven by elevated provisions on account of exposures to the IL &FS group (currently classified as standard). IIB made contingency provisions of INR 2.75 bn against the account (14% of PPoP), resulting in flattish PAT in 2QFY19 (+4.6% YoY). The exposure to the group, although not quantified by management, is on 2 counts a) At the SPV level to a completed and currently tolling tunnel project (AAA rated recently) and b) At the holdco level, where IIB has first right to any liquidity support to holdco/ rights issue etc. The IL & FS exposure, which could be between 0.6-1% of loans (in our view) , remains a key monitorable for IIB going forward. Operationally, loan growth was strong (+32% YoY) while margins contracted 8bps QoQ to 3.84% in 2QFY19.
Outlook
The NIM softness could be temporary in our view, as MCLR-based loans get re-priced for IIB. We cut our PAT estimates (for IIB + BFIL merged entity) by 2% for FY19E and reduce our TP by 2% to INR 2,075. Maintain BUY.
