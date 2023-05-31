English
    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 1700: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    May 31, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints

    Indigo Paints Ltd’s (IPL’s) numbers were a mixed bag as revenue grew by 12.9% y-o-y to Rs. 325.5 crore (below our expectation of Rs. 356 crore) while OPM expanded by 339 bps y-o-y to 22% (ahead of our expectation of 19.6%). PAT grew by 40.7% y-o-y to Rs. 48.7 crore. Capacity expansion in water-based paints, foray into waterproofing and construction chemicals, distribution expansion and brand-building initiatives will help revenue to clock a CAGR of 19% over FY2023-2025E. OPM would improve to 21% in the coming years aided by correction in input prices, better product mix, lower spends on A&P as a percentage of sales and higher contribution from differentiated products.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 43.2x/35.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,700.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

