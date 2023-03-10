English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 10, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints

    Indigo Paints Limited’s (IPL) Q3FY2023 performance was affected by delayed withdrawal of monsoon, resulting in 6% y-o-y revenue growth to Rs. 281.3 crore. OPM stood flat at 14.4%; PAT grew by 8% y-o-y to Rs. 26 crore. Q4 is seasonally a strong quarter. Sales volume improved substantially in November/December 2022 and momentum continued in January 2023. The strategy of expanding base in a larger city is working well. The company is planning to enter into a highly growing waterproofing and construction chemical category in India in FY2024. Stabilising input prices augurs well for the company to focus on improving sales volume in the near future.


    Outlook

    The stock has corrected by 41% in the past one year and is trading at a reasonable valuation of 31.8x/24x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,400.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indigo Paints - 10 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indigo Paints #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 10, 2023 04:36 pm