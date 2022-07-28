English
    Buy Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Energy Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Energy Exchange


    Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates trading of electricity. IEX commands a market share of ~90% in the power exchange market • The company has a debt free balance sheet with cash & investments to the tune of ~ Rs340 crore.


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value IEX at Rs 190 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:08 pm
