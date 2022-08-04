English
    Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank


    Indian Bank (INBK) posted a steady quarter with net profit rising 3% YoY aided by healthy NII and lower opex (as 4QFY22 had a one-off impact of pension liability). NIM expanded while business growth showed healthy traction. Asset quality ratios improved; however, slippages and restructured book at 4.2% of loans remained elevated. We increase our FY23E/FY24E PAT by ~12%/14%, respectively, as we revise our other income, opex and provisioning assumptions. We estimate FY24E RoA/RoE at 0.9%/14.7%, respectively.


    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR210 (premised on 0.6x FY24E ABV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

