Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank (INBK) posted a steady quarter with net profit rising 3% YoY aided by healthy NII and lower opex (as 4QFY22 had a one-off impact of pension liability). NIM expanded while business growth showed healthy traction. Asset quality ratios improved; however, slippages and restructured book at 4.2% of loans remained elevated. We increase our FY23E/FY24E PAT by ~12%/14%, respectively, as we revise our other income, opex and provisioning assumptions. We estimate FY24E RoA/RoE at 0.9%/14.7%, respectively.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR210 (premised on 0.6x FY24E ABV).

