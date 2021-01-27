MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 130: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
January 27, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indian Bank


Indian Bank reported NII and PPoP growth of 31% and 10% YoY respectively on a merged basis, in line with expectations. Pro-forma Gross NPAs were marginally higher at 10.38% against 10.2% in the previous quarter, with pro forma PCR at 69%. The bank has made provisions of 20% against standstill NPAs.



Outlook


Valuing the bank at 0.7x Sep-22E P/ABV, implying a TP of Rs 130, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE against a RoA of 0.6%/0.8% for FY22E/23E. The stock currently trades at 0.4x Sep22E PABV and has underperformed relative to the rest of PSU pack.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Indian Bank #Recommendations
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.