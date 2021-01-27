Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 130: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank reported NII and PPoP growth of 31% and 10% YoY respectively on a merged basis, in line with expectations. Pro-forma Gross NPAs were marginally higher at 10.38% against 10.2% in the previous quarter, with pro forma PCR at 69%. The bank has made provisions of 20% against standstill NPAs.

Outlook

Valuing the bank at 0.7x Sep-22E P/ABV, implying a TP of Rs 130, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE against a RoA of 0.6%/0.8% for FY22E/23E. The stock currently trades at 0.4x Sep22E PABV and has underperformed relative to the rest of PSU pack.

