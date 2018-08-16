App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on India Grid Trust has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on India Grid Trust


India Grid Trust (Indigrid) reported Q1FY19 Distribution per Unit (DPU) of Rs3/unit which was in line with expectations and the Trust remains on track to deliver its FY19E DPU guidance of Rs12/unit.


Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating with target price of Rs110. Our target price is based on discounting the Distribution per Unit (DPU) of cash flows from the InvIT over the residual life of assets post FY18 at a cost of equity of 11% and assumes injection of another 7 assets into Indigrid over FY19- 22E through 3 incremental tranches of fund raising funded by a 51:49 mix of equity and debt.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.