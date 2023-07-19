English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated July 18, 2023.

    July 19, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) reported a 3.9% YoY decline in APE (6% beat) in 1QFY24. While savings and annuity segments saw a decline of 6% and 7.1% YoY, respectively, the protection segment registered a growth of 4.2% YoY. VNB declined 7% YoY to INR4.4b (in line), while VNB margin declined 200bp QoQ to 30% in 1QFY24. Lower margins were led by a change in product mix, wherein the share of non-par savings shifted to par and ULIP products. This was partially offset by strong growth in the protection segment. We estimate IPRU to deliver a 14% CAGR in VNB over FY23-25. This will be driven by a combination of premium growth and steady margins, thereby enabling an operating RoEV of ~18% over FY23-25E.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR670 (premised on 1.9x Mar’25E EV).

