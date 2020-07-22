Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
IPRU Life’s (IPRU) business trends were weak due to the COVID-19 led lockdown and subdued buyer sentiment toward capital market linked insurance and investment products. APE growth declined 44% YoY led by 66% YoY drop in ULIPs while other segments maintained steady trends. Persistency declined further with 13th/25th month persistency dropping 140bp/170bp QoQ. However, it is recovering and is above the assumptions incorporated in EV calculations. 1QFY21 VNB declined 35% YoY; however, management has reiterated its intention to double FY19 VNB guidance over the next 3-4 years. VNB margins improved to 24.4%, led by sharp increase in Protection mix of 26% (v/s 15% in FY20).
Outlook
We expect continued buoyancy in the Protection business along with gradual recovery in ULIPs to drive business /VNB growth over the near term while persistency should move in a narrow range. Maintain Buy with revised PT of INR510.
