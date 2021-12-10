MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 3589: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3589 in its research report dated December 09, 2021.

Broker Research
December 10, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation


We believe HDFC is the strongest player in housing finance space and better-placed among all its peers with a robust liability franchise, healthy balance sheet with growth levers. HDFC has consistently performed well as compared to its peers across business cycles. Better affordability and a change in housing needs post the pandemic, make HDFC a key beneficiary of changing sector dynamics. We expect the company’s loan book to witness strong growth going ahead with individual loan book to remain healthy for the company; on the asset quality front, HDFC has been able to maintain its GNPAs better than its peers (September GNPAs were at 2% with restructured loans constituting 1.4% of loan book).


Outlook


We re-iterate a Buy on HFDC with a SOTP based PT of Rs. 3,589. At CMP, HDFC trades at 3.9x of FY23E P/BV. The stock has corrected by 14% from the highs and touched a low of Rs. 2,656.


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 10, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.