Buy Hindustan Aeronautics; target of Rs 2860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India, is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures • The company has delivered revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 7.4%, 12% and 26.5%, respectively, in FY18-22. In FY22, repair & overhaul contributed ~64% to total revenues while manufacturing contributed~30%.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HAL at Rs 2,860 i.e. 20x PE on FY24E EPS.

At 13:53 hrs Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 2,315.00, up Rs 20.75, or 0.90 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,328.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,278.25.

It was trading with volumes of 75,000 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 48,273 shares, an increase of 55.37 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.22 percent or Rs 5.00 at Rs 2,294.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,349.90 and 52-week low Rs 1,181.25 on 18 August, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.49 percent below its 52-week high and 95.98 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 77,410.71 crore.

