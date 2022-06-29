English
    Buy Hindustan Aeronautics; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated June 29, 2022.

    June 29, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Aeronautics


    Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India, is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company has delivered revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 7.4%, 12% and 26.5%, respectively, in FY18-22. In FY22, repair & overhaul contributed ~64% to total revenues while manufacturing contributed~30%.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation on the stock. We value HAL at Rs 2,200 on 16x P/E on FY24E EPS basis.


    At 16:01 hrs Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 1,780.65, down Rs 20.60, or 1.14 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,800.55 and an intraday low of Rs 1,774.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 49,013 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.39 percent or Rs 7.05 at Rs 1,801.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,970.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,010.80 on 17 June, 2022 and 01 July, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.61 percent below its 52-week high and 76.16 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 59,542.71 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Hindustan Aeronautics #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 04:18 pm
