you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco reported a steady Q4FY18 performance. Domestic operations reported a topline of Rs 11,681.1 crore (up 5.9% YoY, 6.0% QoQ) higher than our estimate of Rs 11,072.3 crore. The aluminium segment reported sales of ~321000 tonne (our estimate: ~330000 tonne) while copper sales were at ~108000 tonne (our estimate: ~105000 tonne) Reported EBITDA came in at Rs 1257.6 crore (down 6.7% YoY, 4.1% QoQ), broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 1267.5 crore. The resultant EBITDA margin was at 10.8% (vs. Q4FY17: 12.2%, Q3FY18: 11.9%, our estimate: 11.4%). The aluminium segment reported an EBITDA of Rs 920 crore (our estimate: Rs 925 crore) while the copper segment reported an EBITDA of Rs 329 crore (our estimate: Rs 343 crore) For the quarter, Hindalco reported other income of Rs 204.9 crore, depreciation of Rs 459.8 crore along with interest and finance cost of Rs 446.4 crore. Ensuing reported PAT was at Rs 377.0 crore. Hindalco announced a final dividend of Rs 1.2/share.


Outlook


We expect margins to remain flattish in the range of 12-13% in FY18-20E. We value Hindalco on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 275. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industries #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

