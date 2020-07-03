App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on HDFC Bank


The bank’s annual report analysis shows stable to improving metrics – sharp decline in RWA/total assets, higher RoRWA (also led by lower tax rate), lower off-balance sheet exposure, well matched ALM, improving business productivity & operating leverage, lower deposit concentration (though advances concentration has increased), and decline in exposure to vulnerable sectors. Improvement in headline asset quality (by 10 bps YoY to 1.3%)was largely driven by elevated write-offs during the year, leading to higher credit costs. Despite increased lending towards lower yielding corporate loans during the year, the bank has managed to keep a sharp eye on return on assets, partly also driven by improved operating leverage, higher treasury gains and lower tax rates. Digitization remains a focus area, helping the bank improve customer experience and enhance operational efficiencies.



Outlook


Even as financials deteriorate in the interim, we believe the Bank is well positioned to gain market. Its healthy PPoP profile and high provisioning buffers supports RoA of 1.5%, even as we factor in doubling of slippages for FY21E (from FY20). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs1,300 based on 3.3x FY22E P/ABV for standalone entity and the value of its subsidiaries, implying 3.4x of FY22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 2.7x FY22E ABV.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #HDFC Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.