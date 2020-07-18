App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


Revenue was inline and margins were ahead of our expectations; deal signings and FCF generation remained strong. Management provided revenue growth in the range of 1.5% - 2.5% q-o-q for the remaining quarters, translates -3.3% to -0.8% revenue growth in FY2021E. It expects EBIT margin to be in the range of 19.5-20.5% for FY2021. Strong demand for infrastructure business, higher spending on digital infrastructure and emergence of new business models is expected to create new growth opportunities for the company.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) with a revised PT of Rs. 750.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan

