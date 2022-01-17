Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies surprised positively with outstanding revenue growth performance, but profitability missed our estimates; Q3 saw healthy deal bookings, strong hiring, good cash flow conversion and client additions. The management reiterated its earlier guidance of a double-digit CC revenue growth. However, it lowered EBIT margin guidance to 19% from 19-21% earlier, owing to higher attrition, investments & normalisation of product business margins. HCL Tech is expected to narrow gap versus large peers in terms of revenue growth in FY2023 given continued strength in services business, strong deal intake and improvement in growth profile of products business.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550, given strong growth momentum in services business, leadership in ERD market, robust hiring and reasonable valuations.

