MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated January 14, 2022.

Broker Research
January 17, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies surprised positively with outstanding revenue growth performance, but profitability missed our estimates; Q3 saw healthy deal bookings, strong hiring, good cash flow conversion and client additions. The management reiterated its earlier guidance of a double-digit CC revenue growth. However, it lowered EBIT margin guidance to 19% from 19-21% earlier, owing to higher attrition, investments & normalisation of product business margins. HCL Tech is expected to narrow gap versus large peers in terms of revenue growth in FY2023 given continued strength in services business, strong deal intake and improvement in growth profile of products business.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550, given strong growth momentum in services business, leadership in ERD market, robust hiring and reasonable valuations.

Close

Related stories

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 17, 2022 04:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.