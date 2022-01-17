Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1550: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on HCL Technologies

The company reported good results for the quarter under review. Revenue from operations improved by 15.7% year-on-year to Rs.223,310 million on consolidated basis. In constant currency (CC) terms the revenue grew by 15.0% YoY and 7.6% QoQ being the highest growth rate in the last 12 years. The company reported healthy revenue growth led by better performance across all regions - Americas, Europe & RoW. Mode-2 & Mode-3 business grew by 30.2% & 6.2% YoY respectively in constant currency terms. Segment wise – IT business services, Engineering services and Product platforms led growth during for the quarter by 15.3%, 19.7% & 12.7% YoY respectively. All verticals led growth – Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, Retail, Telecommunications, Life sciences and Public Services grew by 13.5%, 12.2%, 18.1%, 11.5%,12.4%, 21.3% and 14.8% YoY respectively.

Outlook

With continuity of robust growth across Mode-2 and Mode-3 business (40.5% of revenue combined), we expect the growth momentum to continue supported by strong products, deal pipeline and ramp up of large deals. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs.1550 per share.

