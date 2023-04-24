English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated April 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 24, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

    HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (14.9% CAGR over FY18-23). HCLT reported steady Q4FY23 results. In CC terms on a QoQ basis, revenue declined 1.2%; IT Services increased 1.6%, ER&D declined 3.8% & P&P declined 14.6% • EBIT margin at the company level declined ~150 bps QoQ to 18.1% • Reported TCV of US$2.1 billion (bn), down 11.6% QoQ.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HCLT at Rs 1220 i.e. 19x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HCL Technologies - 24 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 05:47 pm