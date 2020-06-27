App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 259: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 259 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


HGInfra posted modest revenue growth of 8.6% YoY in Q4FY20, despite loss of 10-15 days in Mar’20 (revenue loss ~Rs1bn). Amidst labour constraints and weak supply chain, the company resumed operations in its project sites after relaxations in lockdown which are currently operating at 50-70% efficiency levels. On the back of strong balance sheet, company has not availed any moratorium on loans and is confident of servicing debt from its operating cash flows. Management expects labour force to rise to 80-85% pre-covid levels within one month (up from current levels of 50-70%) and expects strong execution momentum from 3QFY21E (post monsoon). We remain positive on the company given its 1) comfortable order book (~Rs71bn as on 4QFY20), 2) strong execution capabilities, 3) comfortable working capital cycle, 4) geographical diversification and 5) its transition into full-fledged contractor and improvement in technical prequalification (from Rs2.5bn to Rs17.5bn in 5 years).



Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 19.4x/6.2x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 6.7x/3.9x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with TP of Rs259.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Buy #H.G. Infra Engineering #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

