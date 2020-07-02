App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 110: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Greenply Industries


Marred by poor sales/margin and a one-off, Greenply’s Q4 FY20 was weak. On an anticipated weak FY21, we expect a bounce back only in FY22 on improved consumer sentiment for home renovation/ purchases. The face veneer backward integration in Gabon will play its role in RM sourcing at reasonable prices even as the balance sheet remains strong. Several cost reduction steps may cushion margins.


Outlook


Considering Greenply’s leading position in plywood, backward-integration, strong balance sheet and attractive valuations (11x FY22e P/E) after the 50% fall in its stock price since Jan’20, we upgrade it to a Buy, with a lower target of `110 (14x FY22e P/E), earlier `170. Domestic demand recovery and a ramp-up at Gabon are key monitorables.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Greenply Industries #Recommendations

