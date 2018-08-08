App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:26 PM IST

Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Graphite India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated August 07, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


Graphite India’s standalone operations reported a topline of Rs 1777 crore (up 406.3% YoY, 46.6% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 1537.7 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 1300 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 995 crore. The EBITDA margin was at 73.2% (our estimate: 63.5%, Q1FY18: 10.1% and Q4FY18: 55.2%). Standalone PAT was robust at Rs 858 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 662.7 crore) On a consolidated basis, the topline was at Rs 1965 crore (up 403.8% YoY, 48.5% QoQ). EBITDA came in at Rs 1436 crore. The corresponding EBITDA margin was at 73.1% (vs. Q4FY18: 54.4%, Q1FY18: 9.7%). Consolidated PAT was at Rs 957 crore.


Outlook


We continue to value the stock at 10x FY20E EPS of Rs 140 and arrive at a target price of Rs 1400. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. Graphite India has been one of the good wealth creators for investors with the stock price nearly multiplying ~6x since our Sector Update in July 2017.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #Buy #Graphite India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

