Buy Granules India; target of Rs 350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Granules India

Q4FY23 revenues grew by a robust ~16.1% y-o-y and +4.3% q-o-q, driven by strong growth in its API revenue (~47.9% y-o-y) and finished dosages (~16.4% y-o-y); partially offset by a decline in pharma intermediate revenues (-15.3% y-o-y). The performance was in line with expectations. An unfavorable product mix towards API sales, especially towards paracetamol and in regulated markets, and expected increase in R&D spends, however, led to decline in profitability in Q4FY23. The company plans to spend Rs. 2,000 crore over the next 5 years to build a green chemistry plant at Kakinada, AP, which will enable it to be carbon zero in API manufacturing. An ambitious capex plan should help it to become a fully integrated player, which can bring benefits of operating leverage over medium to long term.



Outlook

The stock has run up ~13.6% in the past one year and is currently trading at attractive levels of ~11.4x/9.7x its FY2024E/25E earnings vs. its peers trading at ~21.0x/17.1x their FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 350.

