you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 665: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of India's leading home-grown household and personal care companies. GCPL also has presence in other countries like Indonesia, Africa, US and the Middle East. Q4FY20 revenue dropped 12.2% YoY (-11.0% CC) to Rs. 2,154cr, on lower sales volume in India amidst lockdown (-15.0% YoY). EBITDA margin contracted ~150bps to 22.1% on higher raw material and packaging costs. PAT declined 75.4% YoY to Rs. 230cr. Management suspended dividend for the quarter to conserve cash. We expect next few quarters to remain challenging owing to COVID-19.



Outlook


However, with the rising market share for key products, new partners,channel dynamics, cost optimization efforts and current upside potential, we upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 665 based on 35x FY22E adj. EPS.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Buy #Geojit #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations

