    Buy Godrej Consumer Product; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Consumer Product recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 02, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Consumer Product

    Established in 1969, RCCL specializes in the production and distribution of personal care and hygiene products. The company, based in Thane, Maharashtra, India, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of personal care and grooming products, including deodorants, perfumes, and shaving products, under various brand names such as Park Avenue, KamaSutra. RCCL holds a dominant position as a leader in the Indian markets for deodorants and condoms, and also maintains a strong competitive presence in several other product categories. With a reach spanning over 6.5 lac point of sales in India, RCCL's growth trajectory continues to rise steadily.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,050 (based on SoTP valuation: 50x domestic business, 20x Indonesia business, 15x GAUM, other business and RCCL).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Godrej Consumer Products - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    #Buy #Godrej Consumer Product #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 2, 2023 03:03 pm