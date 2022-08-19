English
    Buy GNA Axles target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


    Q1FY23 results exceeded expectations on higher sales, leading to upbeat revenue, EBITDA, and PAT by 20.1%, 23.6% and 39.3% respectively. GNA’s growth prospects remain positive, led by strong momentum in CV and farm sector sales in India and globally. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E of 10x and EV/EBITDA of 5.7x of its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs.800, led by a positive CV and farm sector outlook and an attractive valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:39 pm
