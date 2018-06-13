App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 710: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Glenmark has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Glenmark


Affected  by  lack  of  lucrative  product  approvals for the US market and higher  R&D  spend,  Glenmark  pharma’s  (GNP)  reported second consecutive quarter with sub-par profitability. EBITDA declined 41% YoY to Rs 2.9bn and EBITDA  margin at 13.5% was down 735bps YoY. Top line decreased 7.2%YoY due to  loss exclusivity in gZetia. The US business declined 30%YoY/5%QoQ to Rs 7bn.   Reported  PAT at ~Rs 1.5bn was up ~600%YoY/60%QoQ supported by forex gains of Rs 640mn (vs loss in 3QFY18).


Outlook


In  the  absence  of  lucrative product launches for the US market,  the  base  margins  have fallen from 18-19% in FY17 to 13-14% over last  two  quarters.  However,  with  the  recent  gWelchol  and  gProtopic approvals,  margins  are  likely to normalise in 1HFY19. The management has also  guided  for  additional 10+ launches in FY19 for the US market, which will  help  GNP  to  maintain  16-17%  margins  in  FY19E.  Foresee  6%/10% revenue/earnings  CAGR  over FY17-20E. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 710 (16x FY20E and Rs 135/sh for pipeline).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Glenmark #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

