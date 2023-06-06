English
    Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 80: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated June 01, 2023.

    June 06, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks

    For Q4FY2023, GDL reported largely in-line operational performance while one-off write offs of prior-period expenses led to PAT beat. CFS operational profitability stays under pressure. For FY2024, the management expects double digit revenue growth for rail while flattish to marginal 1-2% revenue growth for the CFS division. Company will incur Rs. 300 crore of capex over FY2024-FY2025 on two new terminals, upgradation of existing terminals, Jaipur ICD, replacement in vehicle fleet and leasing three rakes.


    Outlook

    We upgrade Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) to Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 80, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2025 earnings and considering improving export-import growth outlook.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

