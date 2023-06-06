Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 80: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks

For Q4FY2023, GDL reported largely in-line operational performance while one-off write offs of prior-period expenses led to PAT beat. CFS operational profitability stays under pressure. For FY2024, the management expects double digit revenue growth for rail while flattish to marginal 1-2% revenue growth for the CFS division. Company will incur Rs. 300 crore of capex over FY2024-FY2025 on two new terminals, upgradation of existing terminals, Jaipur ICD, replacement in vehicle fleet and leasing three rakes.



Outlook

We upgrade Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) to Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 80, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2025 earnings and considering improving export-import growth outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gateway Distriparks - 06 -06 - 2023 - khan