Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 105: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks

Port container volumes grows 11% y-o-y in July outpacing overall port cargo volume growth of 4.3% y-o-y. Port cargo volumes are slated to grow at mid-single digit in FY2024 belying global sluggishness. Rail EXIM container volumes see sharp growth of 25% m-o-m and 11% y-o-y in July outpacing domestic container volume growth and overall rail freight growth. The Company will incur Rs. 300 crore of capex over FY2024-FY2025 on two new terminals, upgradation of existing terminals, Jaipur ICD, replacement in the vehicle fleet and leasing three rakes.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised price target of Rs. 105, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2026E earnings and considering improving the export-import growth outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gateway Distriparks - 24 -08 - 2023 - share