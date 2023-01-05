English
    Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 660: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated January 04, 2022.

    January 05, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables


    The communication cables segment has immense growth potential, given India’s focus on network connectivity and broadband penetration through optic fibre cables (OFC). Further, scalability in EHV, power cables, and FMEG would boost revenue and earnings growth. We expect decent volume growth in Q3FY2023E, driven by the construction, auto, and industrial sectors. Sequential margin expansion is likely led by higher volumes. Improving margin trajectory, zero debt, healthy cash and investments of ~Rs. 1,350 crore and tight working capital management give us further comfort.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on Finolex Cables Limited (Finolex) with revised PT of Rs. 660, as we believe its valuation should catch up with its peers, given improving product mix and strong long-term growth prospects.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

