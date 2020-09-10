172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-essel-propack-target-of-rs-314-motilal-oswal-5821841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Essel Propack; target of Rs 314: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Essel Propack recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 114 in its research report dated September 09, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Essel Propack


At the peak of COVID-19, ESEL launched a new product – ‘Hand Sanitizer’ tubes – in just 15 days to meet the sudden demand surge. ESEL plans to achieve sales volume of 150m tubes in FY21, and is already close to achieving two-thirds of its annual volume target (100m Hand Sanitizer tubes) by 2QFY21. This new product segment under Personal care is expected to provide steady volumes, as Sanitizers are increasingly becoming a part of daily consumption. Under Phase-I of project Phoenix, ESEL managed to increase EBITDA margin by 180bp YoY to 20.2% in FY20. The company has already initiated Phase-II of project Phoenix, which aims to expand margins further by virtue of cost management and rationalization. ESEL’s already best-in-class margins (v/s other domestic players) are expected to improve further.


Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/15%/24% over FY20-23E and value the stock at 26x Sept’22 EPS. Our TP of INR314 implies 20% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #Essel Propack #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

