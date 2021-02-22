English
Buy Escorts; target of Rs 1577: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Escorts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1577 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
 
 
SPA Securities' report on Escorts


Escorts Ltd. (EL) reported net sales of INR 20.1 bn in 3Q FY21 (~23.5% increase over INR 16.3 bn YoY) and a PAT of INR 2.8 bn (up 83% YoY). Escorts Farm Equipment (EFE) segment volume increased 25.7% while Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE) segment volume increased 20.1%. EBITDAM (excluding other income) improved by 505 bps YoY (-30 bps QoQ) on the back of improving product mix, benign commodity prices and various cost cutting measures and positive operating leverage and. RM cost as % of sales decreased 118 bps while Operating & Manufacturing Expenses decreased 247 bps while employee expenses as % of sales decreased 140 bps.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1334, stock is trading at 13.1x its FY22E earnings (vs average of 20.8x for last 5 years). We Recommend Buy with a revised fair price estimate of INR 1577 in 12 months, 15.5x its FY22E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 22, 2021 03:43 pm

