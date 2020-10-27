172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-epl-target-of-rs-314-motilal-oswal-6025001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:05 PM IST

Buy EPL; target of Rs 314: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on EPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 314 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on EPL


In FY20, revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT grew 2%/12%/14% YoY to INR27.6b/INR5.5b/INR2.1b, respectively. In FY20 gross margin improved by 110bp YoY to 58.1%, which can be attributed to an increase in revenue share of the Personal care segment. Except for employee cost, all other operating expenses' line items declined (as % of sales) due to introduction of project Phoenix-I, which focuses on cost rationalization. Other expenses dropped by 140bp to 18.6%, primarily due to reduction in other manufacturing expenses. EBITDA margin expanded by 180bp to 20.2%. However, adjusting for IndAS-116 impact, margin expanded by 60bp to 19.1%.


Outlook


The stock currently trades at 24x/20x FY22/FY23 P/E. Over the last three years, EPLL has traded at an average P/E of 19x. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/15%/24% over FY20-23E and value the stock at 26x Sep’22E EPS. Our TP of INR314 implies 18% upside. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:05 pm

